Pentair agrees to acquire Manitowoc Ice; reaffirms Q1 and FY22 guidance
Mar. 03, 2022 7:05 AM ETPentair plc (PNR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to acquire Manitowoc Ice, a leading provider of commercial ice makers, for $1.6B.
- The net transaction value is ~$1.38B.
- The addition will be funded with new debt that is anticipated to be investment grade.
- The highly complementary offering to expand Water Solutions platform, enhance value proposition for customers and provide an additional springboard for growth.
- The addition strategically expands Pentair’s commercial water solutions platform and will accelerate growth within the foodservice industry space; combines two innovative industry leaders in water filtration and ice solutions; increases total water management offering and deployment of smart, connected solutions.
- The deal is expected to add ~$0.25 of Adjusted EPS accretion in 2023 and ~$0.40 in 2025. Adjusted EPS accretion is expected in 2022 based on anticipated acquisition closing timing.
- The expected EBITDA margins of 30%+ for Manitowoc Ice, significant revenue synergies, and accelerated deleveraging based on strong free cash flow.
- The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
- Pursuant to the deal, Pentair plans to have Manitowoc Ice operate within its Water Solutions platform of the Consumer Solutions business segment.
- Additionally, the Company reiterates its 2022 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $3.54 to $3.64 and on an adjusted basis of approximately $3.70 to $3.80 vs. consensus of $3.74; sales to be up ~6 to 9 percent on a reported basis compared to full year 2021 vs. estimated growth of 7.07% Y/Y and the company expects to deliver full year free cash flow approximately equal to 100 percent of net income.
- In addition, the Company reiterates its first quarter 2022 GAAP EPS of approximately $0.76 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.80 vs. consensus of $0.81; sales to be up approximately 7 to 11 percent on a reported basis compared to first quarter 2021 vs. estimated growth of 10.03% Y/Y.