Pentair agrees to acquire Manitowoc Ice; reaffirms Q1 and FY22 guidance

Mar. 03, 2022 7:05 AM ETPentair plc (PNR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to acquire Manitowoc Ice, a leading provider of commercial ice makers, for $1.6B.
  • The net transaction value is ~$1.38B.
  • The addition will be funded with new debt that is anticipated to be investment grade.
  • The highly complementary offering to expand Water Solutions platform, enhance value proposition for customers and provide an additional springboard for growth.
  • The addition strategically expands Pentair’s commercial water solutions platform and will accelerate growth within the foodservice industry space; combines two innovative industry leaders in water filtration and ice solutions; increases total water management offering and deployment of smart, connected solutions.
  • The deal is expected to add ~$0.25 of Adjusted EPS accretion in 2023 and ~$0.40 in 2025. Adjusted EPS accretion is expected in 2022 based on anticipated acquisition closing timing.
  • The expected EBITDA margins of 30%+ for Manitowoc Ice, significant revenue synergies, and accelerated deleveraging based on strong free cash flow.
  • The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Pursuant to the deal, Pentair plans to have Manitowoc Ice operate within its Water Solutions platform of the Consumer Solutions business segment.
  • Additionally, the Company reiterates its 2022 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $3.54 to $3.64 and on an adjusted basis of approximately $3.70 to $3.80 vs. consensus of $3.74; sales to be up ~6 to 9 percent on a reported basis compared to full year 2021 vs. estimated growth of 7.07% Y/Y and the company expects to deliver full year free cash flow approximately equal to 100 percent of net income.
  • In addition, the Company reiterates its first quarter 2022 GAAP EPS of approximately $0.76 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.80 vs. consensus of $0.81; sales to be up approximately 7 to 11 percent on a reported basis compared to first quarter 2021 vs. estimated growth of 10.03% Y/Y.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.