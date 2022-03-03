GogoEPS of $1.57, revenue of $92.3M beats by $3.02M

Mar. 03, 2022 7:06 AM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Gogo press release (NASDAQ:GOGO): Q4 EPS of $1.57 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.09.
  • Revenue of $92.3M (+18.9% Y/Y) beats by $3.02M.
  • For FY2022, The company expects total revenue in the range of $380M to $395M vs. consensus of $378.84M; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150M to $160M, reflecting a planned increase in Gogo 5G investment; Free Cash Flow of $25M to $45M, including cash interest payments of approximately $36M and capital expenditures of approximately $65M, with approximately $50M of the capital expenditures tied to Gogo 5G
