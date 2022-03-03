Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), a provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, has lost ~12% in the pre-market Thursday despite better-than-expected financials posted by the company for Q4 FY22.

However, several Wall Street analysts raised concerns over the soft guidance issued by the management as they trimmed the price targets for the stock.

The quarterly revenue at Veeva (VEEV) rose ~22% YoY to $485.5M, driven by ~23% YoY growth in subscription services revenues that reached $395.7M, and the yearly revenue climbed ~26% YoY to $1.9B.

However, the non-GAAP net income for the quarter fell ~6% YoY to $97.1M as R&D expenses and sales and marketing expenses climbed ~29% YoY and ~28% YoY to $105.3M and $79.2M, respectively.

For Q1 FY23, the company projects adj. earnings per share and revenue of $0.91-0.92 and $494-496M, lower than the consensus of $0.95 and $510.3M, respectively.

The adj. EPS and revenue forecasts for fiscal 2023 stand at ~$4.02 and $2.16-2.17B, compared to $3.99 and $2.17B in the consensus, respectively.

Commenting on the financials, Piper Sandler sees Q4 as a solid quarter. However, the analyst Brent A. Bracelin argues the guidance indicates that growth could moderate next quarter. Reiterating the Overweight rating, the firm has slashed the per share target of the stock to $290 from $300 to imply a premium of ~26% to the last close.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky agrees, noting that the guidance was disappointing with FY23 billings and sales below estimates. Zlotsky reiterates the Equal Weight rating and trims the price target to $225 from $230 per share to indicate a downside of ~3% to the last close.

Meanwhile, reaffirming the Equal Weight rating, Barclays has cut the target to $237 from $260 per share. The analyst Saket Kalia attributes the post-market decline in Veeva (VEEV) shares to the back-end heavy FY23 guidance.

Currently, a majority of Wall Street analysts have Buy ratings on Veeva (VEEV), as shown in this diagram.