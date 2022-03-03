Sibanye-Stillwater GAAP EPS of $0.76, revenue of $11.64B
Mar. 03, 2022 7:18 AM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Sibanye-Stillwater press release (NYSE:SBSW): FY GAAP EPS of $0.76.
- Revenue of $11.64B (+50.4% Y/Y).
- Headline earnings for the year increased by 27% to $2.5B from $1.8B for 2020.
- Normalised earnings for 2021 increased by 27% to $2.6B year-on-year.
- The Group ended the year in a robust financial position, with cash and cash equivalents of $1.9B exceeding borrowings of $1.2B, resulting in a $719M net cash position with the net cash: Adjusted EBITDA ratio at 0.17x.
- Annual production guidance was achieved by all the operating segments for 2021, providing a solid base for improved Group profitability on the back of robust commodity prices.
- The operating performance from the SA PGM operations for 2021 was particularly strong, with production of 1,836,138 4Eoz above the upper end of the guided range for 2021 and all-in sustaining cost well below the lower end of annual guidance and lower year-on-year.
- Gold production of 27,747kg (892,087oz) from the SA gold operations for 2021 was within annual guidance.