Core One Labs test production of biosynthetic N-methyltryptamine

Mar. 03, 2022 7:20 AM ETCore One Labs Inc. (CLABF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Core One Labs' (OTCPK:CLABF) unit Vocan Biotechnologies successfully tested a proof-of-concept for the production of biosynthetic N-methyltryptamine (NMT), also known as monomethyl tryptamine, for use in future upscaling capabilities.
  • The company said NMT, which belongs to a family of tryptamines, is an organic alkaloid compound known to produce psychoactive effects when combined with a monoamine oxidase A inhibitor.
  • The company added that proof-of-concept procedure assessed its Recombinant Production System for the biosynthesis of psilocybin and bioidentical psychedelic analogs and proved feasible for mass production.
  • The company noted that the system can assist in cutting down the cost of synthetic psilocybin and related psychedelic compounds while also maintaining a high level of efficacy and quality similar to that found in organically produced psychedelics.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.