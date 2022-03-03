Core One Labs test production of biosynthetic N-methyltryptamine
Mar. 03, 2022 7:20 AM ETCore One Labs Inc. (CLABF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Core One Labs' (OTCPK:CLABF) unit Vocan Biotechnologies successfully tested a proof-of-concept for the production of biosynthetic N-methyltryptamine (NMT), also known as monomethyl tryptamine, for use in future upscaling capabilities.
- The company said NMT, which belongs to a family of tryptamines, is an organic alkaloid compound known to produce psychoactive effects when combined with a monoamine oxidase A inhibitor.
- The company added that proof-of-concept procedure assessed its Recombinant Production System for the biosynthesis of psilocybin and bioidentical psychedelic analogs and proved feasible for mass production.
- The company noted that the system can assist in cutting down the cost of synthetic psilocybin and related psychedelic compounds while also maintaining a high level of efficacy and quality similar to that found in organically produced psychedelics.