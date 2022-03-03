Peloton Interactive ex-CEO sells $50M worth of shares to Michael Dell's firm

Mar. 03, 2022

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) disclosed in a SEC filing that co-founder John Foley sold about $50M worth of in stock to an investment firm backed by MSD Partners' Michael Dell. MSD Capital is a private investment firm that manages the capital of Michael Dell and his family.

Even after the sale of 1,923,077 shares, Foley still holds enough Peloton stock to maintain effective voting control of the company. The block was sold at $26 per share.

Foley is still the executive chairman of Peloton Interactive after stepping down as CEO in February.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 0.45% in premarket trading on Thursday to $26.61 vs. the 52-week trading range of $22.81 to $129.70.

