Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says it will stop selling products to Russian companies and stop buying raw materials from the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Western sanctions have not yet singled out the Russian aluminum industry, which is one of the world's largest suppliers of the metal, for fear of disrupting already short global supplies.

Alcoa CFO William Oplinger said earlier this week that while the company is not directly affected by Russia's invasion, he expects it will result in sustained higher aluminum prices and tighter alumina supply.

Aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LMAHDS03:COM) hit a fresh record high $3,699/metric ton in early trading.

Alcoa shares have been hitting new all-time highs on a near-daily basis, as aluminum prices have jumped 37% since mid-December, shattering records along the way.