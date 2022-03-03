TD Bank fiscal Q1 earning rise on strong Canadian, U.S. retail business

Mar. 03, 2022

TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) fiscal Q1 earnings exceeded the consensus estimate as its Canadian Retail unit saw continued strength in client activity, volumes and revenue and its U.S. retail division saw a 27% Y/Y net income increase.

Q1 adjusted EPS of C$2.08 (US$1.65) topped the average analyst estimate of C$2.02 and compares with C$2.09 in Q4 2021 and C$1.83 in Q1 2021.

For the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2022, TD's (TD) provision for credit losses of C$72M (US$57M) vs. benefit of C$123M in the previous quarter and a provision of C$313M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of C$6.30B rose from C$6.26B in the prior quarter and C$6.03B a year earlier.

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses increased to C$743.6B in Q1 from C$722.6B in Q4 and C$706.0M in Q1 2021.

Total deposits of C$1.16T rose from C$1.13T in Q4 2021 and C$1.14T in Q1 2021.

Q1 adjusted return on common equity of 15.7% fell from 16.1% in Q4 and increased from 14.7% in Q1 2021.

Canadian Retail net income of C$2.25B grew from C$2.14B in Q4 and C$2.04B in Q1 2021.

U.S. Retail net income of C$1.27B fell from C$1.37B in Q4 2021 and increased from C$1.00B in the year-ago quarter. That figure includes C$252M from its investment in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in Q1 2022 vs. C$246M in Q4 2021 and C$209M in Q1 2021.

Wholesale Banking net income of C$434M compared with C$420M in the previous quarter and C$437M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

Earlier, TD Bank (TD) non-GAAP EPS of C$2.08 beats by C$0.06, revenue of C11.28B beats by C$1B.

Earlier this week, TD (TD) agreed to acquire First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) in an all-cash deal valued at ~$13.4B.

