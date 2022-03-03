MarketAxess reports 17% growth in February monthly trading volume
Mar. 03, 2022 7:24 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) reported monthly trading volume of $716.8B for February 2022, which consists of $221.4B in credit volume and $495.4B in rates volume.
- Total trading volumes in February increased 17%, driven principally by a 29% increase in U.S. Treasury volume on the expansion of active clients and strong international growth in Eurobonds, with a 9% increase in trading volumes, compared to a 10% decrease in estimated market volumes.
- Estimated U.S. high-grade market share in February 2022 was 19.9%, up from 19.7% in the prior year; estimated U.S. high-yield market share of 15.2%, up from 14.5% in the prior year.