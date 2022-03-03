Lumentum Holdings announces $750M convertible debt offering; increases buyback program to $1B
Mar. 03, 2022 7:27 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) to offer $750M of convertible senior unsecured notes due in 2028 in a private placement.
- Initial purchasers of the notes granted a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $112.5M of the notes.
- Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears.
- Portion of the net proceeds will be used to purchase up to approximately $250M of its common stock.
- Remaining net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures and working capital.
- In a separate release, the company has authorized an increase of its share repurchase program to $1B which is currently underway and will now expire in May 2024.
- This supersedes the previous share repurchase program of $700M over two years that was announced in May 2021.
- "Given our favorable growth outlook with expected double-digit revenue growth over the coming years, and our strong financial profile, we believe that this buyback program will enhance our shareholder value," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO.
- Shares down 1.3% premarket.