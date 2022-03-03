Lumentum Holdings announces $750M convertible debt offering; increases buyback program to $1B

Mar. 03, 2022 7:27 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) to offer $750M of convertible senior unsecured notes due in 2028 in a private placement.
  • Initial purchasers of the notes granted a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $112.5M of the notes.
  • Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears.
  • Portion of the net proceeds will be used to purchase up to approximately $250M of its common stock.
  • Remaining net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures and working capital.
  • In a separate release, the company has authorized an increase of its share repurchase program to $1B which is currently underway and will now expire in May 2024.
  • This supersedes the previous share repurchase program of $700M over two years that was announced in May 2021.
  • "Given our favorable growth outlook with expected double-digit revenue growth over the coming years, and our strong financial profile, we believe that this buyback program will enhance our shareholder value," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO.
  • Shares down 1.3% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.