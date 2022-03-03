Altair acquires Powersim to expand electronic system design technology

Mar. 03, 2022 7:30 AM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) acquired Powersim, a provider of simulation and design tools for power electronics.
  • This acquisition expands ALTR's electronic system design technology into the domain of power electronics.
  • The deal includes PSIM, Powersim's flagship product for design and simulation of power electronics and motor drives.
  • Powersim's software will be integrated into ALTR's Electronic System Design suite and will be available via Altair Units, which gives customers easy access to Altair's entire portfolio of software solutions.
  • "The addition of Powersim's technologies and experienced technical team rounds out Altair's offerings for electric motor design and many other applications." ALTR CEO James Scapa.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.