Altair acquires Powersim to expand electronic system design technology
Mar. 03, 2022 7:30 AM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) acquired Powersim, a provider of simulation and design tools for power electronics.
- This acquisition expands ALTR's electronic system design technology into the domain of power electronics.
- The deal includes PSIM, Powersim's flagship product for design and simulation of power electronics and motor drives.
- Powersim's software will be integrated into ALTR's Electronic System Design suite and will be available via Altair Units, which gives customers easy access to Altair's entire portfolio of software solutions.
- "The addition of Powersim's technologies and experienced technical team rounds out Altair's offerings for electric motor design and many other applications." ALTR CEO James Scapa.