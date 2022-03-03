Arbutus Biopharma GAAP EPS of -$0.83 beats by $0.03, revenue of $11M beats by $0.35M

Mar. 03, 2022 7:33 AM ETArbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Arbutus Biopharma press release (NASDAQ:ABUS): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.83 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $11M (+59.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.35M.
  • Shares -0.3% PM.
  • CEO comment: “We formed strategic and clinical partnerships that allowed us to explore several combination therapies with AB-729, our RNAi therapeutic, as a potential cornerstone agent in a functional cure for Hepatitis B, expand the reach of AB-729 to greater China and broaden our pipeline to include programs targeting coronaviruses. In addition, we have expanded our preclinical programs in HBV with our oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101, and our oral RNA destabilizer, AB-161, both of which are expected to complete IND-enabling studies this year. Multiple key clinical trial data read-outs expected later this year for AB-729 and AB-836 will inform our go-forward clinical and regulatory strategy for HBV Phase 2b development.”
