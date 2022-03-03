Charge Enterprises nabs preferred equity financing from Island Capital
Mar. 03, 2022 7:34 AM ETCharge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Charge Enterprises (OTCPK:CRGE) entered into a preferred stock financing transaction with a subsidiary of Island Capital, a merchant bank with synergistic investing and advisory platforms specializing in real estate and real estate related transactions.
- Charge's strategy is to integrate high-quality assets with growing recurring revenue streams across its core competencies of building infrastructure for 5G wireless networks and EV charging installation solutions.
- Through this preferred equity financing with Island Capital, Charge has raised gross proceeds of ~$10.8M through ~$12M of face value preferred equity financing from an investment vehicle controlled by Island Capital.
- Proceeds of the financing will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The financing is in the form of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, which pays a monthly dividend of 6%, or $0.1875/ share per year, payable in cash or in shares of Charge, and is convertible into common stock at $3.125/share.