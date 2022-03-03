Revlon Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34, revenue of $615.2M
Mar. 03, 2022 7:35 AM ETRevlon, Inc. (REV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Revlon press release (NYSE:REV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34.
- Revenue of $615.2M (-1.8% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "We continued to take aggressive action to protect our business by tightly managing our costs and implementing select price increases. Further, we rerouted some of our freight, significantly increased labor in our manufacturing facilities, and sourced additional vendors for key materials and components – all resulting in increased manufacturing production levels as we enter 2022. Despite the broader challenges, we were able to drive an improved gross margin and very strong operating income in the fourth quarter. We will continue to dynamically manage our business while remaining focused on executing against our strategy in order to drive long-term profitable growth.”