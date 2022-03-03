Hutchmed CEO Christian Hogg retires
Mar. 03, 2022 7:44 AM ETHUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hutchmed (NASDAQ:HCM) has announced the retirement of its CEO Christian Hogg.
- Hogg has been with the company for almost 22 years, including 15 years as Executive Director and CEO.
- Weiguo Su, who has been with the firm for about 17 years, including about 10 years as Chief Scientific Officer and almost five years as Executive Director, has been named the new CEO, effective Mar. 04, 2022.
- When assuming the new position, Dr. Su will combine the R&D function of the company for which he has been responsible, with the lead executive role as the CEO.
- While Dr. Su will remain as the CSO for the time being, as part of the ongoing succession planning of the company, Dr Su, the Nomination Committee and the Board will identify appropriate candidates to take up the leadership of its R&D function.