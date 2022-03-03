Ceres Acquisition extends deadline to complete SPAC deal

Mar. 03, 2022 7:46 AM ETCERAFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Ceres Acquisition (OTCQX:CERAF) extended the permitted timeline to complete a qualifying SPAC transaction to Jun. 30.
  • In connection with the extension, class A restricted voting shareholders were provided with the option to redeem all or a portion of their class A restricted voting shares and 10.7M such shares were deposited and not withdrawn and will accordingly be redeemed.
  • A payment of $10 per redeemed class A restricted voting share is being made, before taking withholding taxes into account, which includes $30.3K being paid to redeeming class A restricted voting shareholders by Ceres' sponsor Ceres Group Acquisition Sponsor.
  • Last month, CERAF announced a non-binding LOI with Maritime Launch Services to combine with MLS as its qualifying transaction.
