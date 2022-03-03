IAA gets final UK regulatory nod for £225M acquisition of SYNETIQ

Mar. 03, 2022 7:51 AM ETIAABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • IAA (NYSE:IAA) said the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority cleared IAA's acquisition of SYNETIQ for £225M.
  • The firms were previously required to be held separate under an initial enforcement order issued by the CMA on Nov. 5.
  • However, the IEO was revoked by the CMA on Feb. 10.
  • All regulatory approvals and consents are now secured.
  • In accordance with the terms of the deal, IAA will pay SYNETIQ the remaining $54M (£39.2M) that was being held in an escrow account pending receipt of CMA regulatory approval.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.