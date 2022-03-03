CalAmp, Noregon partner to deliver remote diagnostics to fleet operators
Mar. 03, 2022 7:57 AM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) partnered with vehicle data expert Noregon to deliver remote vehicle diagnostics and predictive maintenance capabilities to transportation, logistics and fleet operators.
- The partnership aims to blend real-time data insights from CAMP's iOn fleet management software, edge computing, and cloud platform services with predictive algorithms in Noregon's TripVision remote diagnostic software to enable preemptive alerts to vehicle issues before critical failures occur.
- By integrating TripVision with iOn, operators gain not only a holistic view into their tractors, trailers, and cargo but also advanced vehicle diagnostics to ensure fleet and driver safety, while preventing costly vehicle downtime that can significantly reduce productivity and profitability.