Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were lower in premarket trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the semiconductor giant, noting the next couple of years are likely to see sideways action in the stock.

A team of analysts, led by Joseph Moore, lowered their rating to equal weight to underweight and cut the price target to $47, down from $55. They said they like Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger and believe in the longer-term turnaround at the company, but it's not likely to happen anytime soon.

"We like new CEO Pat Gelsinger and believe in the longer term turnaround capability in the core business, but even with that view, the next couple of years are likely to see the stock move sideways and we see more actionable opportunities elsewhere in our coverage," the analysts wrote.

"We do not see a clear positive event path for Intel at this time."

Intel shares fell more than 2% to $47.77 in premarket trading.

In addition, the analysts noted that the "aggressive" investment in new areas like foundry and graphics should lower free cash flow for the next couple of years. Costs are likely to rise more than 40% over the next couple of years, while sales are expected to decline this year and only grow "low single digits" in 2023.

They explained that Intel (INTC) could be a value stock and offer some "optionality" as the core business turns around, but the reality is that the ramp in costs is creating an "all-or-nothing" situation where Intel has to succeed in news businesses, such as foundry, while turning around the core business at the same time.

Intel (INTC) is likely to keep losing share to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and ARM in servers, even if the company's Sapphire Rapids product has closed the gap in terms of competition.

"But generally, we buy into Intel's 5 year process roadmap, and we think that with a combination of stronger spending on capex, stronger spending on R&D, and better technology execution, we do see the company righting the ship in the core business," they added.

As it pertains to foundry, the firm likes Global Foundries (NASDAQ:GFS) more, noting this area of the business, along with Intel's move into graphics, are "longer term stories that will take years of investment to pay off, if they do."

In February, Gelsinger, along with Intel (INTC) Chairman Ishrak Omar, both purchased the chipmaker's stock for the first time in months.