Consolidated Communications to divest its Kansas City Assets
Mar. 03, 2022 8:01 AM ETConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services (NASDAQ:CNSL) to sell its Kansas City assets to funds managed by Alinda Capital Partners in an all-cash transaction.
- The divestiture is consistent with Company’s market portfolio review and enhanced focus on fiber expansion plans in its core regions.
- The consolidated Kansas City operations includes approximately 19,000 consumer subscribers, 13,000 consumer broadband subscribers, 1,900 commercial subscribers and contributed ~$50M of revenue in fiscal 2021.
- The deal is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.
- The Company will provide more information on the divestiture during its fourth quarter 2021 earnings call on March 3, 2022.