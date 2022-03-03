Consolidated Communications to divest its Kansas City Assets

  • Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services (NASDAQ:CNSL) to sell its Kansas City assets to funds managed by Alinda Capital Partners in an all-cash transaction.

  • The divestiture is consistent with Company’s market portfolio review and enhanced focus on fiber expansion plans in its core regions.
  • The consolidated Kansas City operations includes approximately 19,000 consumer subscribers, 13,000 consumer broadband subscribers, 1,900 commercial subscribers and contributed ~$50M of revenue in fiscal 2021.
  • The deal is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.
  • The Company will provide more information on the divestiture during its fourth quarter 2021 earnings call on March 3, 2022.
