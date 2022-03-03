Cidara/Mundipharma rezafungin gets promising innovative medicine status in UK
Mar. 03, 2022 8:02 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mundipharma and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) said that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K. granted rezafungin Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation to treat invasive candidiasis.
- Invasive candidiasis is an infection caused by a yeast (a type of fungus) called Candida. It is a serious infection that can affect the blood, heart, brain, bones, and other parts of the body.
- The company said the PIM designation is a pre-requisite for application to the UK’s Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS), which gives patients with life threatening or seriously debilitating conditions access to medicines that do not have a marketing authorization.
- Mundipharma and Cidara plan to submit an EAMS application for rezafungin in Q3 2022.
- Cidara has collaborated with Mundipharma who has commercial rights to rezafungin outside the U.S. and Japan.
