Cidara/Mundipharma rezafungin gets promising innovative medicine status in UK

Mar. 03, 2022

Candida auris fungi, emerging multidrug resistant fungus

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mundipharma and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) said that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K. granted rezafungin Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation to treat invasive candidiasis.
  • Invasive candidiasis is an infection caused by a yeast (a type of fungus) called Candida. It is a serious infection that can affect the blood, heart, brain, bones, and other parts of the body.
  • The company said the PIM designation is a pre-requisite for application to the UK’s Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS), which gives patients with life threatening or seriously debilitating conditions access to medicines that do not have a marketing authorization.
  • Mundipharma and Cidara plan to submit an EAMS application for rezafungin in Q3 2022.
  • Cidara has collaborated with Mundipharma who has commercial rights to rezafungin outside the U.S. and Japan.
