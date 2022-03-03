Micro-cap biotech, Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP +1.7%), has added ~15% in the pre-market Thursday after announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued its Orphan-Drug Designation for TNX-2900 in the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

The experimental therapy is based on the company’s intranasal potentiated oxytocin formulation, which is targeted at adults and adolescents.

“Orphan-Drug Designation by the FDA is an important milestone and further validates our efforts to investigate the utility of TNX-2900 for Prader-Willi syndrome,” Chef Executive Seth Lederman remarked.

With its orphan drug designation, the FDA aims to offer financial incentives to drug developers targeting rare diseases and conditions that affect less than 200,000 people in the U.S.

In addition to tax credits for clinical trial costs and waiver of the user fee for marketing applications, the developers of orphan drugs can claim seven years of marketing exclusivity upon regulatory approval for the treatment.

A rare genetic disorder, Prader-Willi syndrome can lead to eating disorders in adults and newborns. Last month, Tonix (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced a sponsored research agreement with Inserm Transfert to study the function of oxytocin in a genetically engineered mouse model of Prader-Willi syndrome.