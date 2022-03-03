Kroger Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats by $0.17, revenue of $33.05B beats by $390M
Mar. 03, 2022 8:03 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Kroger press release (NYSE:KR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $33.05B (+7.5% Y/Y) beats by $390M.
- Shares +2.3% PM.
- Identical Sales without fuel increased 4.0%; two-year stack increased 14.6%.
- Digital Sales two-year stack grew 105%.
- For FY2022, the company expects Identical Sales growth without fuel of 2.0% to 3.0%; Adjusted EPS of $3.75 to $3.85 vs. consensus of $3.43; Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $4.2B to $4.3B.
- CEO comment: "As we look to 2022, we expect the momentum in our business to continue and have confidence in our ability to navigate a rapidly changing operating environment. We are leveraging technology, innovation, and our competitive moats to build lasting competitive advantages. Our balanced model is allowing us to deliver for shareholders, invest in our associates, continue to provide fresh affordable food to our customers and uplift our communities. We remain confident in our growth model and our ability to deliver total shareholder returns of 8% to 11% over time."