Old Dominion Freight Line reports 38.3% growth in February revenue per day
Mar. 03, 2022 8:05 AM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) reported 38.3% Y/Y increase in revenue per day for February 2021.
- The company linked the growth to an 18.3% increase in LTL tons per day and an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight.
- The change in LTL tons per day is attributed to a 19.8% increase in LTL shipments per day that was partially offset by a 1.3% decrease in LTL weight per shipment.
- For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 16.8% and 10.7%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.
- "Old Dominion’s revenue growth for the first two months of the quarter reflects our ongoing ability to win market share while also improving our yield. Demand for our superior service, as well as the domestic economy, both remained consistently strong," said President and CEO Greg C. Gantt.
