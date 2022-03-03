Sachem Capital commences registered public offering of notes
Mar. 03, 2022 8:07 AM ETSACHBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) commenced a registered public offering of unsecured, unsubordinated notes due 5 years from the date of issue.
- The notes will rank pari passu with all SACH's unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, whether currently outstanding or issued in the future.
- SACH will pay interest on the notes on Mar. 30, Jun. 30, Sept. 30 and Dec. 30 of each year they are outstanding, as per an SEC filing.
- The notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the trading symbol “SCCE” and to trade thereon within 30 days of the original issue date.
- The interest rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering.
- At Sept. 30, the aggregate principal amount of SACH's outstanding unsubordinated unsecured indebtedness was $114.5M. In Dec., SACH issued an additional $51.75M aggregate principal amount of unsecured subordinated indebtedness.
- As of Mar. 3, the aggregate outstanding amount of SACH's secured liabilities was ~$33.1M.