Sachem Capital commences registered public offering of notes

Mar. 03, 2022 8:07 AM ETSACHBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) commenced a registered public offering of unsecured, unsubordinated notes due 5 years from the date of issue.
  • The notes will rank pari passu with all SACH's unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, whether currently outstanding or issued in the future.
  • SACH will pay interest on the notes on Mar. 30, Jun. 30, Sept. 30 and Dec. 30 of each year they are outstanding, as per an SEC filing.
  • The notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the trading symbol “SCCE” and to trade thereon within 30 days of the original issue date.
  • The interest rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering.
  • At Sept. 30, the aggregate principal amount of SACH's outstanding unsubordinated unsecured indebtedness was $114.5M. In Dec., SACH issued an additional $51.75M aggregate principal amount of unsecured subordinated indebtedness.
  • As of Mar. 3, the aggregate outstanding amount of SACH's secured liabilities was ~$33.1M.
