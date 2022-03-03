LSB Industries trades 10% down on launching $175M in senior notes offering
Mar. 03, 2022 8:10 AM ETLSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) plans to offer $175M in principal amount of its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 for sale in a private offering to eligible purchasers.
- The notes constitute a further issuance of the 6.250% senior secured notes due 2028, of which $500M principal amount was issued on Oct. 14, 2021.
- Net proceeds to be used for pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities, to fund organic growth (including debottlenecking to increase production capacity and other growth projects) and for general corporate purposes.
- Pending such application of the net proceeds of this offering, they may be invested in highly rated money market funds, U.S. government securities, treasury bills or short-term commercial paper.