NRP Stone takes remaining 20% stake in Uplift Aerospace
Mar. 03, 2022 8:14 AM ETNRP Stone Inc. (NRPI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NRP Stone (OTCPK:NRPI) has acquired the remaining 20% stake in Uplift Aerospace.
- Uplift will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRP Stone. Final transitions to fully integrate Uplift as NRP Stone are expected to occur in Q222 and Q322.
- NRP Stone had originally acquired 80% of Uplift in 2021. Uplift has successfully met and, in many cases, exceeded its expectations, since that time.
- The remaining 20% was acquired for 95 Series B Convertible Preferred Stock. The acquisition included a corresponding shareholder agreement that set a limitation on the conversion rights of the preferred shares to prohibit the conversion of the preferred shares until specific market value milestones.
- As per the agreement, the preferred shares cannot be converted until NRP Stone reaches a market value of $1B of all its common stock, at which point 5% of the preferred shares can be converted at any time.