Allego partners to bring EV charging to Italy ahead of SPAC deal with Spartan
Mar. 03, 2022 8:19 AM ETSpartan Acquisition Corp. III (SPAQ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Allego Holding, that is to go public in reverse merger deal with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:SPAQ), announced another deal to build EV charging stations across Italy.
- The company stated Thursday that it has a strategic agreement with Tamoil Italia, a leading fuel energy provider within the European downstream oil and gas sector, to develop 11 ultra-fast and fast charging locations across northern Italy at pre-existing Tamoil sites.
- To note, three of these locations are set to be in Milan. The lease contract is for a 25-year term.
- "Allego now operates in over 16 countries, and we are eager to continue extending our geographic footprint across Europe to deliver electric charging infrastructure as a truly pan-European company," said Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego.
- SPAQ is down 5% in premarket trading.
- Special meeting for business combination of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III and Allego Holding is scheduled to be held on Mar. 8, 2022.
- Allego’s stock is expected to be listed on NYSE under the new ticker symbol “ALLG”
- Earlier, Allego joins hands with ARCOS A355 motorway to build charging sites across Europe