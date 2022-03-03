Allego partners to bring EV charging to Italy ahead of SPAC deal with Spartan

Mar. 03, 2022 8:19 AM ETSpartan Acquisition Corp. III (SPAQ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

group of EV charging stations

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • Allego Holding, that is to go public in reverse merger deal with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:SPAQ), announced another deal to build EV charging stations across Italy.
  • The company stated Thursday that it has a strategic agreement with Tamoil Italia, a leading fuel energy provider within the European downstream oil and gas sector, to develop 11 ultra-fast and fast charging locations across northern Italy at pre-existing Tamoil sites.
  • To note, three of these locations are set to be in Milan. The lease contract is for a 25-year term.
  • "Allego now operates in over 16 countries, and we are eager to continue extending our geographic footprint across Europe to deliver electric charging infrastructure as a truly pan-European company," said Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego.
  • SPAQ is down 5% in premarket trading.
  • Special meeting for business combination of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III and Allego Holding is scheduled to be held on Mar. 8, 2022.
  • Allego’s stock is expected to be listed on NYSE under the new ticker symbol “ALLG”
  • Earlier, Allego joins hands with ARCOS A355 motorway to build charging sites across Europe
