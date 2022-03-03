Hot Stocks: BBY, BOX rally on quarterly results; BJ, BIG drop

Mar. 03, 2022 8:22 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BJ, BIG, BOXBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Digital data financial investment trends, Financial business diagram with charts and stock numbers showing profits and losses over time dynamically, Business and finance. 3d rendering

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

Retailer earnings provided a key theme during Thursday's pre-market trading. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) led the way, posting a notable gain following the release of its quarterly results.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) and Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) received a much chillier reception from Wall Street after the release of their financial figures. Both stocks dropped in the wake of their quarterly updates.

Outside the retailing space, Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) also saw significant movement following its earnings announcement. Strong results sent the stock higher in pre-market action.

Gainers

Best Buy (BBY) advanced before the opening bell, boosted by better-than-expected quarterly earnings. While the company's revenue figure fell short of projections, the electronics retailer posted a bottom-line result that exceeded consensus.

BBY also raised its dividend and announced a new $5B stock repurchase plan. Shares advanced nearly 4% in pre-market action.

Box, Inc. (BOX) also received a pre-market lift from its earnings report. The maker of cloud-based collaboration software surpassed estimates with both its top and bottom lines. Shares rose almost 7% on the news.

Decliners

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) announced a quarterly profit that beat expectations. However, the retailer's revenue figure came up short, rising 10% to $4.36B.

Looking ahead, the firm said EPS would likely remain flat in 2022 compared to the previous year. BJ predicted net sales would increase by a mid-single-digit percentage range.

Based on the lackluster revenue figure and the cautious outlook, BJ dropped about 12% in pre-market action.

Earnings news also put pressure on Big Lots (BIG), with the stock sliding about 6% before the opening bell. The low-price retailer announced a Q4 profit that missed the projection of market analysts. Revenue dipped almost 1% to $1.73B.

BIG also gave a downbeat forecast for Q1, predicting a profit figure between $1.10 and $1.20 per share. Analysts were looking for $1.58 per share.

