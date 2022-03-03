Tradeweb reports 11% increase in February ADV

Mar. 03, 2022 8:22 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) reported $22.6T in February trading volume; average daily volume surged 10.7% Y/Y to $1.17T.
  • Tradeweb set new ADV records in both U.S. and European government bond trading, as well as fully electronic U.S. High Grade credit and emerging market swaps.
  • U.S. government bond ADV was up 30.4% Y/Y, European government bond ADV was up 24.9%, Mortgage ADV was down 20.9% Y/Y.
  • Fully electronic U.S. Credit ADV was up 27% Y/Y, European credit ADV was up 1% Y/Y; credit derivatives ADV was up 80.5% Y/Y.
  • U.S. ETF ADV was up 80% Y/Y to $9.4B, European ETF ADV was up 29.6%.
