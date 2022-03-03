Logitech International confirms 2022 outlook, issues 2023 sales forecast
Mar. 03, 2022 8:23 AM ETLOGIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) confirmed its 2022 outlook of 2-5% sales growth in constant currency, and $850M-900M in non-GAAP operating income.
- LOGI projected 2023 sales growth in constant currency in the mid single digits and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $900M-950M.
- The company also reaffirmed its long-term business model.
- Long-term expectation for sales growth in constant currency continues to be 8-10%.
- Expected long-term non-GAAP gross margin target is maintained at 39-44%.
- Expected long-term non-GAAP operating margin target is maintained at 14-17%.
- LOGI stock fell 1.4% in premarket trade.