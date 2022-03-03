Thorne HealthTech acquires Nutrativa; terms undisclosed
Mar. 03, 2022 8:25 AM ETThorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wellness company Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) has acquired Nutrativa, a company that leverages 2D printing technology to offer environmentally superior alternatives to traditional beverages and gummies via dissolvable supplement discs.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The acquisition will enable Thorne HealthTech to add quick-dissolving supplement discs to its product offerings.
- Thorne HealthTech will also seek to expand the 2D technology to large companies interested in private labeling and co-branding. California-inspired beauty and wellness brand Caliray and a leading pet supplement brand will leverage the technology.