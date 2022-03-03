NuCana falls on decision to halt late-stage study for biliary tract cancer
Mar. 03, 2022 8:31 AM ETNuCana plc (NCNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The ADRs of British biotech, NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) are trading ~55% lower in the pre-market Thursday after the company announced its decision to discontinue Phase 3 trial for Acelarin in biliary tract cancer.
- The study named NuTide:121 was designed to evaluate the potential of the company’s ProTide candidate Acelarin in combination with the chemotherapy agent Cisplatin versus the standard of care, Cisplatin plus gemcitabine.
- The decision to halt the trial was based on a pre-planned futility analysis conducted by the study’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).
- Despite the higher objective response rate, the panel has determined that Acelarin plus Cisplatin was unlikely to reach the primary objective of indicating at least a 2.2-month improvement in overall survival against the standard of care. However, the experimental therapy was well tolerated, NuCana (NCNA) added.
- Expressing his disappointment over the setback, Chief Executive Hugh S. Griffith noted that the company awaits multiple readouts this year from its other ProTides in development, NUC-3373, and NUC-7738.
