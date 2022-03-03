Q4 unit labor costs exceed consensus as productivity roughly in line
Mar. 03, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Q4 Productivity and Costs: +6.6% vs. +6.7% expected and +6.6% prior.
- Output increased 9.1% and hours worked rose 2.4% during the quarter.
- The Q4 output index is 4.6% higher than it was in Q4 2019, the last quarter unaffected by the pandemic. That reflects an annual growth rate of 2.3% during the pandemic so far, and exceeds the 1.4% average annual growth rate during the previous business cycle — from 2007 to 2019.
- Unit labor costs: +0.9% vs. +0.3% expected and +0.3% prior.
- The increase in unit labor costs reflected a 7.5% jump in hourly compensation and the 6.6% productivity improvement.
- Unit labor costs rose 3.5% over the last four quarters, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
