Toro Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.03, revenue of $932.7M misses by $39.37M
Mar. 03, 2022 8:33 AM ETThe Toro Company (TTC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Toro press release (NYSE:TTC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $932.7M (+6.8% Y/Y) misses by $39.37M.
- The company is raising its FY2022 net sales guidance to incorporate the Intimidator Group acquisition, and now expects total net sales growth in the range of 12% to 14% vs. consensus growth of 13.5%. In light of the current geopolitical environment, the company is holding its adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $3.90 to $4.10 per diluted share vs. consensus of $4.02. This guidance is based on current visibility, and reflects expectations for continued strong demand and increasing net price realization.