Snowflake, Veeva Systems, Grab Holdings among premarket losers' pack
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) -55% after announces update for Phase 3 biliary tract cancer study.
- Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) -32% on Q4 earnings release.
- Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) -25% on Q4 earnings release.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) -19% on Q4 earnings release.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) -18% on Q4 earnings release.
- MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) -12% on proposed stock offering
- TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) -12% after CEO change announced
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) -12% on Q4 earnings release.
- Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) -11% on Q4 earnings release.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) -11% on Q4 earnings release.
- Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) -7%.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) -7% on Q4 earnings release.
- American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) -5%.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) -5% on Q4 earnings release.