Fulcrum plans phase 3 trial of losmapimod to treat rare muscle disorder

Mar. 03, 2022 8:39 AM ETFulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Scientists working together on a research

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) plans to begin a phase 3 trial, called REACH, of losmapimod in people with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) in Q2 2022.
  • FSHD is a rare genetic muscle disorder in which the muscles of the face, scapula, shoulders, upper arms and abdomen are affected.
  • The trial is expected to enroll ~230 adults, who will receive either losmapimod, administered orally as a 15 mg tablet twice a day, or a placebo over 48 weeks.
  • “Results from the Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that losmapimod slowed disease progression and improved function in people with FSHD," said Fulcrum’s President and CEO Bryan Stuart.
  • Based on results from the phase 2b study of losmapimod showing clinical benefit, Fulcrum engaged with U.S. and EU regulatory agencies and reached alignment on key aspects of the design of the phase 3 trial.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.