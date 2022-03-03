Fulcrum plans phase 3 trial of losmapimod to treat rare muscle disorder
Mar. 03, 2022 8:39 AM ETFulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) plans to begin a phase 3 trial, called REACH, of losmapimod in people with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) in Q2 2022.
- FSHD is a rare genetic muscle disorder in which the muscles of the face, scapula, shoulders, upper arms and abdomen are affected.
- The trial is expected to enroll ~230 adults, who will receive either losmapimod, administered orally as a 15 mg tablet twice a day, or a placebo over 48 weeks.
- “Results from the Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that losmapimod slowed disease progression and improved function in people with FSHD," said Fulcrum’s President and CEO Bryan Stuart.
- Based on results from the phase 2b study of losmapimod showing clinical benefit, Fulcrum engaged with U.S. and EU regulatory agencies and reached alignment on key aspects of the design of the phase 3 trial.