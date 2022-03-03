Sibanye-Stillwater posts record full-year profit; South Africa unions support strike

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) reports a record full-year profit of 33.1B South African rand ($2.23B) for FY 2021, up from 29.3B rand ($1.77B) in 2020, while adjusted EBITDA jumped to 68.6B rand ($4.64B) from 49.4B rand ($3B) a year earlier.

Sibanye says it achieved FY 2021 production guidance in all operating segments on the back of robust commodity prices, led by South African 4E PGM production of nearly 1.84M oz, which was above the upper end of the guided range, and South African gold output of 892.1K oz.

The company declared a final dividend of 1.87 rand/share, or 48.68 U.S. cents/ADS.

For FY 2022, Sibanye forecasts platinum group production of 1.76M-1.85M oz for its South African operations and 550K-580K oz in the U.S.; Southern African gold production is expected at 813K-873K oz.

Separately, members of South Africa's NUM and UASA unions voted 62% in favor of a strike at Sibanye's gold mines, after wage talks reached a stalemate; earlier this week, South Africa's Solidarity union said it accepted Sibanye's final wage offer.