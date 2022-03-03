Citigroup downgraded at KBW on high expense, subpar return outlook
Mar. 03, 2022
- KBW analyst David Konrad downgraded Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Market Perform as the bank's "elevated expenses, prolonged outlook for subpar returns and near-term risks that may impact buybacks."
- The downgrade comes after Citi's (C) investor day event on Wednesday. The near-term risks to buybacks include its Russia exposure, Fed CCAR stress test, and accounting impact from a potential contract to sell its Mexico consumer business, Konrad said in a note to clients.
- While stock looks cheap, trading at 75% vs. its historical average of 88%, "in our view the stock may be more interesting in early 2023 with a clearer outlook on expenses, while having less competition from more asset sensitive stocks later in the Fed's tightening cycle," the analyst said.
- Citi (C) stock slips 0.7% in premarket trading on Thursday.
- He lowers his 2022 EPS estimate by $0.02 to $7.23 due to lower buybacks, and 2023 EPS estimate by $1.30 to $7.25 due to higher expenses more than offsetting a "modestly higher revenue forecast."
- Konrad's Market Perform rating aligns with the SA Quant rating of Hold and breaks with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
