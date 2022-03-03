Citigroup downgraded at KBW on high expense, subpar return outlook

Mar. 03, 2022 8:42 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments

Citibank sign and logo in Mongkok, Hong Kong

ymgerman/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • KBW analyst David Konrad downgraded Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Market Perform as the bank's "elevated expenses, prolonged outlook for subpar returns and near-term risks that may impact buybacks."
  • The downgrade comes after Citi's (C) investor day event on Wednesday. The near-term risks to buybacks include its Russia exposure, Fed CCAR stress test, and accounting impact from a potential contract to sell its Mexico consumer business, Konrad said in a note to clients.
  • While stock looks cheap, trading at 75% vs. its historical average of 88%, "in our view the stock may be more interesting in early 2023 with a clearer outlook on expenses, while having less competition from more asset sensitive stocks later in the Fed's tightening cycle," the analyst said.
  • Citi (C) stock slips 0.7% in premarket trading on Thursday.
  • He lowers his 2022 EPS estimate by $0.02 to $7.23 due to lower buybacks, and 2023 EPS estimate by $1.30 to $7.25 due to higher expenses more than offsetting a "modestly higher revenue forecast."
  • Konrad's Market Perform rating aligns with the SA Quant rating of Hold and breaks with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • Previously (March 2), Citigroup (C) sees NII, noninterest revenue growth in 2022, expenses up 5-6%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.