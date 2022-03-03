Canadian Natural Q4 results -- what winning looks like

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) posted Q4 results before the bell, beating earnings, lifting the dividend, raising production guidance and kicking off the buyback:

Earnings - the Company posted c$2.21 of adjusted earnings per share, versus Bloomberg Consensus of c$2.09; the Company generated c$2.9b in free cash flow during Q4, or ~3.4% of the current market cap.

Capex - the budget for 2022 is set at c$3.6b, versus ~c$3.4b in 2021, a 6% year on year increase.

Production - 2022 production is forecast to come in at 1.3mboe/d versus record Q4 volumes at 1.3mboe/d and 2021 at 1.2mboe/d.

Dividend - the quarterly dividend was increased 28% to c$0.75, representing a 4.1% forward yield.

Buyback - during 2021 the Board established a program whereby 50% of free cash flow would be returned to shareholders through buybacks once net debt fell below c$15b; as of year end, net debt sat at c$14b, and ytd the Company has repurchased c$680m worth of shares (~1% of the current market cap).

In addition to fixing the balance sheet, and executing on accretive acquisitions during the pandemic, Canadian Natural (CNQ) was the only Canadian major to bet on improved Alberta pricing. With Alberta oil prices hitting their highest levels since 2008, the Company is positioned better than ever heading into 2022. The name remains well liked across the Street, and there's nothing in today's release that's likely to change the Street's view.