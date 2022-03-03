Argus Research Corp has raised its recommendation on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Buy from Hold, noting an improving outlook for the telehealth provider. The price target set to $95 per share implies a premium of ~31% to the last close, and Teladoc (TDOC) shares have added ~1% in the pre-market Thursday.

“After years of operating losses despite robust revenue growth, Teladoc is now on a clear path to profitability,” adding that the company’s Q4 2021 results indicated “a rise in membership, utilization and per member revenue.”

The analyst notes that Teladoc (TDOC) reported $194M of positive cash flow from operations in 2021, contrasting the negative operating cash flow of $53.5M in 2020.

Despite reporting better than expected quarterly financials, Teladoc (TDOC) shares fell after its Q4 2021 earnings last month amid concerns on the company’s outlook for the current quarter.

However, citing its current trends in revenue and operating costs, Argus projects positive earnings per share for the company in Q4 2022 and points out that the management guided to higher adj. EBITDA margins for H2 2022.

Teladoc (TDOC) has outperformed the broader market over the past five days, thanks mainly to a new partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to launch its virtual healthcare service using the Alexa technology of the e-commerce giant.