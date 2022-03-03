Bilibili jumps after earnings beat on 34% growth in active users: Q4 Results
Mar. 03, 2022 8:50 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is up 9% in premarket trading after the company reported solid growth in its daily active users, beating estimates on bottom line in fourth quarter's earnings results.
- Revenue of $907.1M (+54.1 Y/Y) was just shy of $3.99M from market consensus.
- By segment: Mobile Games revenue, $203.3M (+15% Y/Y); Value-added services, $297.3M (+52% Y/Y); Advertising, $249.1M (+120% Y/Y); and E-commerce and other revenue, $157.4M (+35% Y/Y).
- Average daily active users ((DAUs)) reached 72.2 million, a 34% Y/Y increase. Average monthly active users ((MAUs)) reached 271.7 million, and mobile MAUs reached 252.4 million, representing increases of 35% and 35%, respectively.
- "Our growth has been substantial with MAU more than doubled, topline near tripled in the past three years. Our community also remained highly active and engaged in the fourth quarter, with a 34% year-over-year increase in DAUs and users spending a daily average of 82 minutes on our platform," said Rui Chen, Chairman and CEO of Bilibili.
- Gross profit of $172.3M (+16% Y/Y).
- GAAP EPS of -$0.84. Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.66 beats by $0.01.
- The company ended the quarter with $4.7B in cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, and short-term investments.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to range between RMB5.3 billion and RMB5.5 billion.
- " Looking ahead, while committing to our growth strategy, we will be prudent with our expenses and aim to narrow our loss margins in 2022," said CFO Sam Fan.
