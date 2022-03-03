Gogo stock gains premarket on strong results, bright outlook

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock gained 7.8% premarket after the in-flight broadband connectivity services provider reported strong Q4 results and issued long-term targets.

Q4 revenue was $92.3M, up 18.9% Y/Y, fueled by strong growth in both service and equipment revenue.

Q4 net income from continuing operations was $209.1M vs. net loss of $16.1M in Q4 2020, primarily due to an income tax benefit of $187.7M in the current period as well as lower interest costs and higher operating income. Q4 EPS was $1.57, of which $1.40 was related to the income tax benefit.

"We remain on track for commercial deployment of our 5G ATG network in H2 of 2022 which we expect to further accelerate our growth," said CEO Oakleigh Thorne.

GOGO expects 2022 revenue of $380M-395M vs. consensus estimate of $378.84M.

2022 adj. EBITDA is projected to be $150M-160M, reflecting a planned increase in Gogo 5G investment.

GOGO also issued baseline long-term targets. It expects revenue growth at a CAGR of ~15% from 2021 through 2026 (vs. prior target of ~15% from 2020 to 2025).

Annual adj. EBITDA margin is expected to approach 50% in 2026, up from the low 40%'s in 2022 and 2023.

GOGO expects free cash flow of ~$125M in 2023 following the deployment of the Gogo 5G network in 2022, increasing to over $200M starting in 2025.