New Residential unit teams up with Patch for mortgage resource hub
Mar. 03, 2022 New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)
- New Residential Investment's (NYSE:NRZ) Newrez mortgage lending and servicing unit with a loan count of ~2.3M, and local digital media company Patch Media, have started a multi-year partnership to launch a co-branded homebuying mortgage resource hub.
- Hosted on the Patch platform, the mortgage hub positions Newrez as a go-to source for expertise on mortgages and the homebuying process.
- "Through this partnership, we look forward to serving as a resource for homebuyers at an even larger scale and look forward to working with the Patch team as our partners to make it happen," said Newrez President and Chief Operating Officer Baron Silverstein.
- The two companies plan to include localized content hubs within the mortgage resource hub to provide local guidance in the housing market. New Residential stock rises 0.4% in premarket trading.
