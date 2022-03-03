NorthWestern commits to net zero emissions by 2050

Mar. 03, 2022 8:59 AM ETNorthWestern Corporation (NWE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Electrician worker climbing electric power pole to repair the damaged power cable line problems after the storm. Power line support,Technology maintenance and development industry concept

SPmemory/iStock via Getty Images

NorthWestern Energy (NASDAQ:NWE) announces a goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, utilizing new technologies and additional pipeline infrastructure investments among other steps.

NorthWestern says its company-wide electric generation portfolio provided 56% of its customers' energy from carbon-free resources in 2021, which it says is higher than the electric utility average of ~40%, and its natural gas system has a leak per mile rate that is better than the industry average.

The utility says it is making investments and operational changes to reduce methane emission 30% in its natural gas operation by 2030 from a 2020 base.

Earlier this week, NorthWestern said it will reaffirm FY 2022 earnings guidance of $3.20-$3.40/share during one-on-one meetings with existing and potential investors.

NorthWestern offers investors "steady yield and growth," Trapping Value writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

