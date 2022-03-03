NorthWestern Energy (NASDAQ:NWE) announces a goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, utilizing new technologies and additional pipeline infrastructure investments among other steps.

NorthWestern says its company-wide electric generation portfolio provided 56% of its customers' energy from carbon-free resources in 2021, which it says is higher than the electric utility average of ~40%, and its natural gas system has a leak per mile rate that is better than the industry average.

The utility says it is making investments and operational changes to reduce methane emission 30% in its natural gas operation by 2030 from a 2020 base.

Earlier this week, NorthWestern said it will reaffirm FY 2022 earnings guidance of $3.20-$3.40/share during one-on-one meetings with existing and potential investors.

NorthWestern offers investors "steady yield and growth," Trapping Value writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.