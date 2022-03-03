Travel tech Sabre takes down Russian airline Aeroflot from its distribution system
Mar. 03, 2022 9:03 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) stated Thursday that it has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, the largest government-majority owned carrier in Russia.
- The travel technology firm said it is taking immediate steps to remove Aeroflot flight content from its global distribution system, which is a marketplace used by travel agencies, travel websites and corporations around the world to shop, book and service flight reservations.
- "We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia. In addition, today we announced that Sabre has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, removing its content from our GDS," said Sean Menke, CEO of Sabre.
- Stock is up 1% in premarket trading.
- This move comes in as part of companies, governments and markets taking more actions to distance themselves from Russian companies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.