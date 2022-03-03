Rush Street Interactive plummets 19% on
Mar. 03, 2022
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Q4 shows revenue of $131M, a jump of 31% over last year, misses consensus by $5.9M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $31.2M, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3M prior.
- Company had $281M of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses consensus by $0.01.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue expected between $580M-630M (vs. consensus $608.13M). At the midpoint of the range, revenue of $605M represents 24% year-over-year growth when compared to $488M of revenues for 2021.
