Rush Street Interactive plummets 19% on

  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Q4 shows revenue of $131M, a jump of 31% over last year, misses consensus by $5.9M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $31.2M, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3M prior.
  • Company had $281M of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses consensus by $0.01.
  Dig deeper in company presentation

