Kroger (NYSE:KR) jumped in early trading after the grocery store operator topped estimates with its Q4 earnings report and set EPS guidance ahead of the consensus marks of analysts.

Total company sales increased 3.7% during the quarter compared to the same period last year after fuel sales were backed out. Operating profit came in at $3.5B for the grocery store chain vs. $2.8B a year ago.

In a flash note, Wells Fargo said Kroger (KR) posted surprisingly better-than-expected gross margin, but that one quarter does not make a trend. The firm keeps a negative stance on Kroger (KR) despite the earnings beat.

Shares of Kroger (KR) rose 5.69% in premarket trading on Thursday to follow on a 2.11% gain on Wednesday. Kroger (KR) rose to a new 52-week high following the earnings release.