Raytheon has climbed 9% since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Is it still a buy?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shares of defense contractors like Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) sharply higher, as investors bet that escalating geopolitical tensions would lead to ramped-up military spending. With the stock hovering off its 52-week high, does RTX still represent a buying opportunity?

RTX Rallies as Russia Invades Ukraine

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, sparking a day of colossal volatility on Wall Street. The Nasdaq whipsawed through a 7% swing during the session, starting the day down by more than 3% and finishing with a gain of more than 3%.

Meanwhile, RTX scored a modest advance during the session, rising by just over 2%. However, it followed that up with two consecutive days of greater-than-4% gains, as the conflict in Ukraine intensified and the Western nations coordinated a response. This included sanctions against Russia and a promise by the U.S. to defend its NATO allies.

RTX's gain was part of a general rally among defense stocks. This included a 9% rise in the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) since the close on Feb.23, the day before Russia's invasion. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) advanced 13% and the SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) climbed 14%.

For its part, RTX has gained about 9% since the close on Feb. 23. The advance took the stock to a 52-week high of $104.34, part of a nearly 19% rise over the last six months. The stock closed Wednesday at $100.74 after dipping 1.9% on the session, sitting just off its recent peak.

Is RTX a Buy?

While RTX has gotten a recent boost from the Ukraine conflict, and the promise of higher military spending across the board, the company has also seen some uncertainty lately. Like most manufacturers, the firm has been hampered by supply chain disruptions and shortages.

Meanwhile, RTX has recently become the target of a government probe into its hiring practices. At the same time, the firm has undergone some leadership instability, including the ouster of the chief financial officer of its missiles unit.

Even with these headwinds, Wall Street analysts generally have an optimistic view of RTX. Of the 20 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 11 have a Strong Buy rating and four have a Buy opinion. The remaining five consider the stock a Hold -- meaning that three-quarters of the analysts have a bullish take on the company.

That said, the current average price target of these analysts sits at $105.33. This would mark just a 5% rise from current levels and the figure sits only about 1% above its recent peak. Given this relatively conservative price target, it's clear that most analysts have not reassessed the situation since the invasion started just last week.

Meanwhile, quantitative measures have a more cautious view of the stock. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings suggest the stock should be seen as a Hold. RTX gets stellar grades for profitability and momentum, scoring an A+ in each category. However, valuation comes in at a lackluster C- and growth gets an uninspiring C+.

As for SA contributors, they echo the Wall Street analysts in viewing the stock as a buying opportunity. As an example, see a report from Cappuccino Finance, which calls RTX the "stock to ride out this turmoil."