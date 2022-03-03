ZA Group closes acquisition in sustainable food manufacturing space

Mar. 03, 2022 9:15 AM ETZA Group Inc. (ZAAG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ZA Group (OTCPK:ZAAG) has announced the completion of sustainable food materials manufacturer, E-Roots Systems.
  • The agreement calls for ZA Group to acquire 60% of E-Roots System.
  • "We are excited to be involved in the sustainable food manufacturing space through E-Roots in the sustainable food space and we believe that through E-Roots, ZA Group will be able to help manufacture grow systems that will help bring quality food to places where fresh produce has been historically lacking in quality," the company statement.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.