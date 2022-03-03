ZA Group closes acquisition in sustainable food manufacturing space
Mar. 03, 2022 9:15 AM ETZA Group Inc. (ZAAG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ZA Group (OTCPK:ZAAG) has announced the completion of sustainable food materials manufacturer, E-Roots Systems.
- The agreement calls for ZA Group to acquire 60% of E-Roots System.
- "We are excited to be involved in the sustainable food manufacturing space through E-Roots in the sustainable food space and we believe that through E-Roots, ZA Group will be able to help manufacture grow systems that will help bring quality food to places where fresh produce has been historically lacking in quality," the company statement.
- Press Release